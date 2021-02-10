New Miyawaki forest comes up in Chennai, near Secretariat

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash inaugurated a Miyawaki forest located near the Secretariat on Wednesday. Mr. Prakash said the civic body, which has made a success of the Miyawaki forest in Kotturpuram, has been taking steps to create more Miyawaki forest in all 15 zones.
This Miyawaki forest was developed by the Innerwheel Club of Madras, out of barren land measuring more than 3,000 square feet, located opposite the Secretariat, that was handed over to them by the civic body.
The Innerwheel Miyawaki Park, which started developing the park, was planted in September 2020 and has a total of 837 trees of 30 indigenous varieties.
Inner Wheel Club’s district chairman, Usha Saraogi and Shobha Gupta, president of the club, were also present during the inauguration.
Mr. Prakash later unveiled boards highlighting the concept of Miyawaki and planted a few trees in the forest.
Miyawaki forests are developed based on a Japanese method of restoration of degraded land, planting species of trees, plants and shrubs, regenerating all layers of original forests in a particular area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath