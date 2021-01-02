New Madras High Court CJ to assume charge on Monday

CHENNAI

02 January 2021 14:08 IST

Governor Banwarilal Purohit is expected to administer the oath of office to Madras High Court Chief Justice designate Sanjib Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. Immediately after the ceremony, Advocate General Vijay Narayan would accord a formal welcome at the High Court campus, according to notifications issued by its Registrar General, C. Kumarappan.

