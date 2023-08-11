New lounge opened for international passengers at Chennai airport

August 11, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

A month after the new integrated terminal became fully operational, the new Travel Club lounge for international air passengers was inaugurated at Chennai airport on Friday.

The swanky lounge in this terminal has a capacity to hold about 450 passengers at a time. Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said while one section of the lounge was exclusively for business and first class passengers, the other is a facility wherein passengers could pay and stay in the lounge till the departure of their flights.

Varun Kapur, executive director, Travel Food Services Pvt. Ltd., which operates the lounge, said after the pandemic the business had bounced back in full swing at the airport and they had built the lounge with an additional 30% capacity, keeping in mind the future growth. “The international travel has seen a phenomenal rise here and we see a good increase in the number of business class passengers. This facility will be a great benefit for them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT