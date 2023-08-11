HamberMenu
New lounge opened for international passengers at Chennai airport

The swanky pay-and-stay lounge has a capacity to hold about 450 passengers at a time with a separate section for business and first class passengers

August 11, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Travel Club’s new lounge inaugurated at the new integrated terminal for international passengers at Chennai airport on Friday.

Travel Club’s new lounge inaugurated at the new integrated terminal for international passengers at Chennai airport on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A month after the new integrated terminal became fully operational, the new Travel Club lounge for international air passengers was inaugurated at Chennai airport on Friday.

The swanky lounge in this terminal has a capacity to hold about 450 passengers at a time. Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said while one section of the lounge was exclusively for business and first class passengers, the other is a facility wherein passengers could pay and stay in the lounge till the departure of their flights.

Varun Kapur, executive director, Travel Food Services Pvt. Ltd., which operates the lounge, said after the pandemic the business had bounced back in full swing at the airport and they had built the lounge with an additional 30% capacity, keeping in mind the future growth. “The international travel has seen a phenomenal rise here and we see a good increase in the number of business class passengers. This facility will be a great benefit for them,” he said.

