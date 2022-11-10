New LED television sets stolen from police canteen in Tiruvannamalai

They had been kept at the store room

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVANNAMALAI
November 10, 2022 19:15 IST

The police canteen on the premises of SP office in Tiruvannamalai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three LED television sets were found missing from the store room of the police canteen on the premises of Superintendent of Police office in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday.

The police said around 10 a.m. the manager of the canteen opened the facility and found new television sets missing. They were kept alongside fridge, mixers, grinders and other home appliances near the cash counter at the canteen. Immediately, he alerted the Tiruvannamalai town (East) police, who reached the spot.

Tiruvannamalai SP, K. Karthikeyan, also inspected the canteen, which has been functioning in the SP office since 2012. The canteen has a few defunct CCTV cameras, sources said.

The canteen has a cash counter where most of the electronic and home appliances are kept, store room for grocery items and a display room where grocery items are displayed.   The canteen is a lifeline for families of serving, retired and deceased police personnel, prison staff and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who are eligible to use the facility. It benefits more than 2,000 police personnel in the district.

Officials said items in canteen would be priced 20% lower than those in the open market. Currently, around 15,000 products., such as consumer durables, household articles, electrical and electronic articles and groceries, are on sale.

