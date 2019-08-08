New Jalpaiguri Weekly Express gets an upgrade

Southern Railway has upgraded the New Jalpaiguri Weekly Express with the ‘Utkrisht’ rakes.

The Utkrisht New Jalpaiguri Express, operated on Wednesday from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Central railway station to New Jalpaiguri Junction, sports apricot and red exteriors.

It was flagged off on Tuesday.

Several features

A senior official of the Southern Railway said ‘Utkrisht’ rakes have several new features including epoxy flooring, LED lights, glowing berth number indication boards, vinyl-wrapped doorway and gangway to give a better look and bio-toilets. The seats in the rakes have been refurbished with improved cushioning for improved comfort of passengers.

In the air-conditioned coaches of the train, wi-fi infotainment, similar to that in Tejas Express, has been provided.

Project Utkrisht

Project Utkrisht was sanctioned by the Railway Board for upgrading 64 rakes, at a total cost of ₹67.75 crore. As part of the project, the Railways has converted 16 rakes belonging to the Southern Railway.

Of the sixteen rakes, five converted ones were under the control of the Chennai Division.