New IOB director takes charge

CHENNAI

13 March 2021 03:07 IST

S. Srimathy has taken charge as the executive director of Indian Overseas Bank.

According to a press release, Ms. Srimathy, a postgraduate in commerce with a Masters in Business Administration and a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, joined Canara Bank as a probationary officer in November 1986 and then became chief general manager.

She was also deputed as the chief vigilance officer of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in July 2018, the release said.

