Flight operations likely to begin at new integrated terminal of Chennai airport from April 28

April 18, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai airport’s recently-inaugurated portion of the new integrated terminal is likely to be opened for air passengers on April 28. The phase I part of the terminal, the area of which sprawls across 1,36,295 sq. m., will witness international flight operations and at first, 35 flights — all narrow bodied aircraft — will be handled.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, all international flights would be moved to this terminal before the end of May. Till then, the wide-bodied aircrafts would be handled in the existing international terminal. Both arrival and departure flights would be handled from April 28 in the new terminal.

On April 25, a trial run with a flight would be held in the terminal. US Bangla airlines operating the Chennai-Dhaka sector would be part of the trial run and the first flight to be handled from this terminal.

“IndiGo, Air Asia, Air India, Gulf Air are some of the few airlines that will shift to the new terminal initially. We will carry out the trial in line with a process called ORAT (Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer) that will include coordinated effort from all agencies working inside the airport and will ensure that everything from design to managing spaces and all the infrastructure required for passengers are in place before the full-fledged operations,” an official said.

Features like self-baggage drop, passenger flow monitoring system, boarding process control (e-gates) will give passenger better experience, according to a press release. Also, the new terminal will have 100 check-in counters, six walkalators, 108 immigration counters, six baggage reclaim belts, 17 elevators and 17 escalators and 11 Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), the release said. After the phase II work is also completed, the airport’s passenger handling capacity will expand from 23 million passengers a year to 30 million passengers.