New institute professor appointed at IIT-M

Sarit Kumar Das is a former director of IIT Ropar

Former director of the Indian Institute of Technology-Ropar Sarit Kumar Das has been appointed institute professor at IIT-Madras.

Mr. Das, an institute chair professor at the Mechanical Engineering Department, has more than 22,000 research citations. He has guided over 40 Ph.D students, and has published four books and over 350 research papers.

A recipient of the IIT-Madras’ Lifetime Achievement Research Award, he will focus on creating a roadmap for the institute’s research park.

He was formerly the Dean (Academic Research) at IIT Madras before moving to IIT Ropar. He was also a member of several policy-making bodies in the Punjab and Union governments.

He is a recipient of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and Alexander von Humboldt Fellowships. He is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Sciences. He was a visiting chair professor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).