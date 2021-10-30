New IAS academy at Anna Nagar to help underprivileged

At the launch of Know Knowledge Network. Photo: Special Arrangement

30 October 2021 22:47 IST

Anna Nagar has added one more civil service academy to its list. Know Knowledge Network, launched on October 23, is led by a group of academicians and will focus on uplifting students who are physically-challenged and economically poor by offering them coaching free of cost.

Paul Chellakumar, chairman of Campus Abroad and one of trustees of KKN, says this is a non-profit initiative dedicated to mentoring meritorious physically-challenged youth, motivate economically weaker groups and prepare them for civil service examination.

“However, the coaching would only cover the prelims,” he says. The institute would be guiding the successful students who clear prelims to academies where it will help them get scholarships.

The institute would also be offering deserving able-bodied students coaching at a nominal fee.

Other trustees include Julia Vasanthi M, assistant area director/joint secretary, Special Olympics Bharat - Tamil Nadu and Dr Daisy Dharmaraj, professor of Community Medicine at Dr. M. G. R. Medical University.

Former I.A.S officers P. M. Belliappa, I. V. Manivannan and Kannegi Packianathan are among those on the board of advisors, and Walter I. Davaram is the chief patron, said a release.

Johny Tom Varghese, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities; K. Jayanth Murali I.P.S., ADGP, Idol Wing, Tamil Nadu and Walter I. Davaram, former DGP of Tamil Nadu were the special guests who took part in the launch event.

Lauding the initiative, Johny Tom Varghese urged KKN to explore providing food and shelter to the civil service aspirants. He also said that the exam requires not only intelligence but also application for solving tricky questions. Those keen on recommending deserving candidates or offering sponsorship may contact the secretary on 98400 93608. For details, visit www.knowknowledgenetwork.org