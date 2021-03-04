New Honorary Consul of Tanzania takes charge

Krishna N. Pimple took over recently as the Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania in Chennai, with consular jurisdiction over the southern States.
Mr. Krishna Pimple is the Mumbai-based founder and chairman of the CISB group, which provides security and other services.
At a function held in the city recently, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, who was the chief guest, felicitated Mr. Krishna Pimple.
Consul General of the United States Judith Ravin, Honorary Consuls of various other countries, Bernard Kibesse, Deputy Governor, Bank of Tanzania, and several others participated.
Baraka H. Luvanda, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to India, wished Mr. Krishna Pimple the best of luck on the occasion, according to a release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath