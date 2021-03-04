Chennai

New Honorary Consul of Tanzania takes charge

Krishna N. Pimple took over recently as the Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania in Chennai, with consular jurisdiction over the southern States.

Mr. Krishna Pimple is the Mumbai-based founder and chairman of the CISB group, which provides security and other services.

At a function held in the city recently, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, who was the chief guest, felicitated Mr. Krishna Pimple.

Consul General of the United States Judith Ravin, Honorary Consuls of various other countries, Bernard Kibesse, Deputy Governor, Bank of Tanzania, and several others participated.

Baraka H. Luvanda, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to India, wished Mr. Krishna Pimple the best of luck on the occasion, according to a release.

