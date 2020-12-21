New homes for slum dwellers

Officials have recommended in situ development of high-rise houses in the neighborhoods of many of the 60 slums along the Buckingham Canal.
The land parcels identified near the slums for development of high-rise buildings with 400 sq. ft. houses for each family are expected to be finalised in a few months.
The 22 slums identified for resettlement in Central Buckingham Canal include Dr. Radhakrishnapuram with 1,160 households in Mylapore, Pallakumaniam with 668 households, Slaturpuram with 312 households and Lala Thottam with 530 households.
Over 25 slums, including Kannagi Nagar in R.K. Nagar Assembly Constituency, Stanly Nagar in Royapuram and Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Thiruvottiyur have been identified for resettlement in north Buckingham Canal. At least 19 slums, including Ranganathapuram in Velachery and Neelangarai Barathiyar Nagar in Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency, have been identified for resettlement.
