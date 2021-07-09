New higher educationpanel formed

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has been reconstituted by the government with the appointment of A. Ramasamy as Vice-Chairman and S. Krishnasamy as member- secretary on Thursday.

Mr. Ramasamy, a former Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, is a historian. He has written books on the language struggle and Dravidian politics. He had also served as the Vice-Chairman of TANSCHE from 2006 to 2011.

The Council has been functioning without a Vice-Chairman since 2016.

Mr. Krishnasamy was an associate professor of history in Pachaiyappa’s College.

While the Higher Education Minister will be the head of the Council, the Additional Chief Secretary from the Finance Department, Secretary to the Governor, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, the Director of Collegiate Education, and the Director of Technical Education will be some of its ex-officio members.