New head for religious institution

G. Natarajan has been elected the 233rd pontiff (Madathipathi) of the Kanchipuram Thondai Mandala Adheenam Sri Gnanaprakasa Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal Mutt.

This was stated in a communication sent by P.T.R.K. Vijay Rajan, Chairman of the Advisory Committee, to the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments on Monday.

The election took place at a meeting of the disciples of the Mutt last Saturday in Chennai.

P. Baskaran, a former judge of the Madras High Court, presided over the meeting, which was attended, among others, by A.M. Swaminathan, former IAS officer, the letter said. Mr Natarajan would henceforth be called Thiruchitrambala Gnanaprakasa Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal, it added.