New H-1B visa rules may not affect MBA hiring in the US, finds survey

Despite the recent changes in the H-1B visa rules, companies in the United States may not change their hiring patterns for MBA graduates.

According to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) corporate recruiters survey 2019, released on Wednesday, 48% of US employers have planned or are willing to hire the same number of international candidates as last year (47%). In 2017, the companies had hired as much as 55% international candidates.

The H1-B visa rule changes were enforced from April 1 this year, but those with advanced degrees from US institutions have an edge over those with bachelor’s degrees. The survey has noted that in US companies, MBAs continue to draw the highest pay package.

The survey, conducted among 1,200 employers in 45 countries, found that most employers planned to increase MBA starting salaries in 2019 (56%), including 63% of Asia-Pacific employers and 49% of European employers. On average, new recruits in 2019 are estimated to earn US$115,000 — more than double the median for new bachelor’s degree recruits (US$55,000) and the highest ever recorded in the US, when adjusted for inflation, according to the survey.

Consulting sector

By industries among US employers, median MBA starting salaries are highest in the consulting and finance/accounting industries.

“There has been a feeling of uncertainty in recent years around the direction of the US visa policy, which is impacting international hiring and application trends,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president of GMAC, adding that it would be interesting to see how much of an impact this would have.