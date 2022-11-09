New General Manager takes over at ICF, Chennai

Naveen Gulati assumed charge on Monday

Naveen Gulati has assumed charge as the General Manager of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Mr. Gulati succeeds A.K. Agarwal, who was transferred as General Manager to the Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru. He took charge on Monday.

Mr. Gulati, belonging to the 1986 batch of Indian Railway Electrical Engineering services, had served as Chennai Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway and was closely associated with the project for redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station to make it a world class facility.

During his posting at CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems), he was instrumental in setting-up the Data Centre, which acts as the nerve centre of the data base system of the Indian Railways.