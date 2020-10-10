New footpaths ‘inaugurated’ by vendors in Mogappair

Hawkers are back to doing business from the newly-laid footpath in Mogappair. Photos: K. Pichumani

Chennai

10 October 2020 18:58 IST

Constructed on Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road in Mogappair, they don’t seem to do much for pedestrians

Only a few hours had elapsed after a new tiled footpath had been laid on both sides of the Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road in Mogappair, and the pedestrian facility started getting noticeably used. Not so much by pedestrians as by vendors.

When the State Highways Department completed this work last week, sections of the pavements were occupied by vendors, with the result that pedestrians would have to get down and walk on the carriageway.

“Such encroachments not only prevent pedestrians from using a facility meant for them, but also damage it,” says V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar West (Phase – II) Residents Welfare Association.

The 60-feet Ambattur Industrial Estate Road provides access to over two dozen streets including Vinakar Koil street, Gandhi street, Ambedkar Street and Anna Street to reach Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, Padi, Kolathur and Poonamallee High (PH) Road via Ambattur Estate Road. The stretch connects a number of neighbourhoods, including Nolambur, Mogappair, Padi, Thirumangalam, with the busy Jawaharlal Nehru (J.N)Main Road.

It was during the early months of the lockdown that the footpath was heightened by a foot to prevent inundation of the stretch as well as to ensure discharge of excess rainwater into the inlets.

Boulders have also been also erected along the new footpath to check unauthorised parking of vehicles, especially two-wheelers.

“Steps will be taken to prevent encroachments on the footpath,” says a State Highways Department official.