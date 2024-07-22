New federation in Anna Nagar hits the ground running

With its well-planned layouts, Anna Nagar held out a great attraction for those living outside its limits. Some would give their right arm to own a plot in this locality.

The picture looks different now, even marred. Anna Nagar bears the brunt of floods every monsoon. Otteri Nullah, a small stream running on the northern boundary of Anna Nagar, was sufficient to carry any amount of rainwaters from this locality.

With surplus water from lakes and rainwater from Korattur, Villivakkam, SIDCO Nagar and ICF Colony being diverted into Otteri Nullah, the water channel has stopped delivering for Anna Nagar. Industrial effluents from Ambattur and grey water from sewage treatment have added to the stress brought to bear upon the water canal.

Anna Nagar has to have a monsoon free of distressful events. It would require work at multiple levels and improving Otteri Nullah was one of them.

Anna Nagar S Block formed an association and it raised monsoon-related issues at the Area Sabha meeting organised by the local councillor.

The Association realised that to have the issues addressed it needed support from various quarters. It also understood that voices of other associations had to synchronise with its own to draw attention to these issues.

The Association found allies in other Blocks of Anna Nagar (L, M, N, P, R, S, Z) and in areas nearby including Vallalar Colony, Vasantham Colony, Thendral Colony, Malar Colony, Mullai Nagar, Kambar Colony, Garden View Apartment and ICF South Colony.

The idea of a Federation had taken root. Later, on April 7, 2024, the Federation of Annanagar Residents Associations (FOARA) was formed.

Residents of Iswarya Flats and Royal Enclave are also part of FOARA and many more residents’ groups are expected to join.

FOARA has knocked on all the doors: right from local councillors, officials of CMWSSB, Greater Chennai Corporation and WRD, Villivakkam MLA and other elected representatives with the request that certain projects be completed before the monsoon.

* Desilt all the existing SWDs in main roads and avenue roads of Anna Nagar, including channels, and most importantly, the Otteri Nullah

* Connect SWDs of 4th Main Road, 6th Avenue and 2nd Avenue to the 4mt x 2mt diversion channel beneath 3rd Avenue

* Desilt the entire 1.5 km stretch of 3rd Avenue diversion channel and create additional access points

* Construct at least one SWD in 30ft roads and atleast two SWD in all main roads of Anna Nagar

* Raise the retaining wall of Otteri Nullah.

* Construct new cut and cover diversion channels to redirect surplus water from Ambattur towards Cooum and dismantle the current channel connecting TVS canal to Otteri Nullah.

* Deepen Ayapakkam, Ambattur, Korattur and Madhavaram lakes to increase their storage capacity

* Construct an underground drainage system exclusively to carry industrial effluents from all estates and SEZ. Treat it and recycle it for maintaining landscape gardens across Chennai

On June 25, as per the guidance of Dayanidhi Maran, Member of Parliament, instructions were given to officials of GCC Zone 7 and Zone 8 as well as WRD officials to look into our suggestions, study their feasibility, present the findings in the review meeting to be organised in a few weeks and commence the work.

(R. Sukumar is president of Federation of Annanagar Residents Associations and a resident of S Block)

