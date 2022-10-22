New facilities inaugurated at RGGGH

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated new facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

At the hospital’s master health check-up centre, a hormone analyser was installed at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

The Minister inaugurated advanced equipment at a cost of ₹4.5 crore at the Department of Urology, 4D ECHO worth ₹76 lakh and intravascular ultrasound that costs ₹51 lakh at the hospital. Three waiting shelters established at a cost of ₹13.15 lakh were inaugurated, according to a press release.

E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said the Minister handed over five first aid kits to doctors and nurses of the Emergency Medicine Department to attend to persons injured in any accident on the road. Each kit costs around ₹5,000.

“They can keep the kit in their four-wheelers. The kit includes a cervical collar, bandage/gauze pads/micropore plaster, oropharyngeal airway, ambu with mask, pulse oximeter, tourniquet, stethoscope, gloves and IV set,” he said. He said this was an effort taken as part of the World Trauma Day.

Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu was present.