New Electricity Minister conducts review meeting with officials

June 19, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

Electricity, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Thangam Thennarasu chaired a review meeting of the Electricity Department in Chennai on Monday.

Mr. Thennarasu was updated by senior officials on the various sources of thermal, nuclear, wind and solar energy used to generate electricity in the State, and the important thermal and hydro power projects being executed by Tangedco.

The Minister directed Tangedco officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the State and speed up infrastructure development works announced in the Assembly.

Considering the arrival of monsoon in a few months, the Minister asked the officials to get ready for monsoon preparedness works. Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni also took part in the meeting.