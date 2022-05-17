New ED for IOCL

V. C. Asokan has taken over as the new Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He will also function as the State-level coordinator for the oil industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Hailing from Thanjavur, Mr. Asokan has over three decades of extensive experience in IOCL, primarily in retail sales, operations and international marketing.