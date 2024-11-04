GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New documentary on Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve released

Published - November 04, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A new documentary, Nilgiris - A Shared Wilderness, has been released to raise awareness about India’s first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Nilgiris.

Produced by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, the film explores the region’s unique biodiversity and the intricate relationship between its human and wildlife populations.

Launched in Chennai on November 4, the film coincides with the International Day for Biosphere Reserves. A press release said the film showcases the delicate balance of life in the Nilgiris, featuring species like leopards, gaurs, and hornbills adapting to a rapidly changing environment.

Rohini Nilekani, executive Producer, highlighted the need for collective action in conservation, stating, “If we wish to continue to conserve it, samaaj, sarkaar, and bazaar (society, government and market) will have to work in unison.” Proceeds from the film will support further conservation education initiatives, the release said.

Director Sandesh Kadur noted the documentary’s focus on wildlife resilience in a human-altered landscape, showing how species continue to thrive despite environmental changes. The film serves as both a celebration of the Nilgiris and a call to action for its preservation, the release added.

