New Director of Matriculation Schools appointed

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 01:11 IST

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department announced that S. Nagarajamurugan has been appointed as the Director of Matriculation Schools.

At the State-level, the Director of Matriculation Schools monitors nearly 4,479 schools that have around 31 lakh children.

Apart from ensuring quality education and infrastructure, the DMS also oversees the implementation of the Right to Education Act 2009 and the online admission process for the same across matriculation schools.

On Monday, A. Karuppaswami, who was the Director of Matriculation Schools, retired from service and the announcement for Mr. Nagarajamurugan’s appointment to the post was subsequently made.

Mr. Nagarajamurugan is an additional State project director with the Samagra Shiksha.