December 30, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

VELLORE

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, M.S. Muthusamy, has been posted as DIG, Vellore range on Friday.

According to a press release, Mr. Muthusamy has succeeded M. Sathiya Priya, who was holding it as an additional charge. Ms. Priya is currently DIG Kancheepuram range. The Vellore range comprises Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.