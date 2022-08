New DIG for Vellore range

The Tamil Nadu government has given additional charge of Vellore to M. Sathiya Priya, who is currently DIG (Kancheepuram), on Saturday. According to a press release, Z. Annie Vijaya, who was DIG (Vellore), has been kept under compulsory wait by way of a government order. ADVERTISEMENT

