Chennai

New DIG for Vellore range

The Tamil Nadu government has given additional charge of Vellore to M. Sathiya Priya, who is currently DIG (Kancheepuram), on Saturday.  According to a press release, Z. Annie Vijaya, who was DIG (Vellore), has been kept under compulsory wait by way of a government order.


Printable version | Aug 13, 2022 7:08:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-dig-for-vellore-range/article65764845.ece

