New DIG for Vellore range
The Tamil Nadu government has given additional charge of Vellore to M. Sathiya Priya, who is currently DIG (Kancheepuram), on Saturday. According to a press release, Z. Annie Vijaya, who was DIG (Vellore), has been kept under compulsory wait by way of a government order.
