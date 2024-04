April 05, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Senthamil Selvan has taken over as the new Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway on Thursday. He was previously the Deputy General Manager (Co-ordination) and Secretary to the General Manager of Southern Railway. He belongs to the 2007 UPSC batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE).

He comes in place of B. Guganesan, who has been transferred and posted as the Deputy General Manager (General), Southern Railway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.