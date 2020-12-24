New COVID-19 testing facility to be set up at Chennai airport

A new COVID-19 testing facility will start functioning inside the airport for passengers who are symptomatic and those who want to get themselves tested.
The laboratory has been in the works for a few months, and sources said it could be opened next week.
Officials of the Airports Authority of India said a government authorised lab would set up the COVID-19 facility in the international arrival hall.
“We have already spoken to them and arrangements are being made now. It will be up and functioning latest by next Monday. This lab will be open for a year. We have instructed them to fix prices for tests based on the government’s instructions,” an official said.
Arriving international passengers have been carrying COVID-19 negative certificates for a few months now. But after the news of emergence of a mutant strain emerging in the U.K. and a temporary suspension of flights in the last two days, the State government has started taking samples from passengers.
“Though this lab was planned earlier, it is now even more significant. Any passenger who is symptomatic or wants to get tested because they do not have a COVID-19 negative certificate can do so here. We have a place to isolate passengers till they get the results,” another official said.
In the past week, nearly 200 passengers from the U.K have arrived. Flights were suspended with effect from December 22 to December 31.
