New COVID-19 restrictions in Vellore

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian has made the wearing of facemasks in public mandatory in Vellore as a precautionary step to control the spread of COVID-19. According to a press release, hotels, shops and all other commercial establishments should keep hand sanitisers at their entrance. Customers have to sanitise their hands before entering shops. People should maintain a six-feet distance between each other in public places. The use of air conditioners in commercial complexes and showrooms is banned. For marriages in public halls, only 100 persons are allowed. Only 50 persons are allowed for funerals.

Shop owners should ensure that their staff have been fully vaccinated. Anyone with fever, throat pain or loss of taste has to consult a doctor, the release said.