New COVID-19 cases exceed 700 in Tamil Nadu

759 persons test positive; active cases touch 4,870; four more persons die

Fresh COVID-19 cases are rising slowly and steadily in a number of districts across Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, the State’s daily count exceeded 700 after a total of 759 persons tested positive for the infection.

The new COVID-19 infections crossed the 700-mark eight days after the total exceeded 500 cases a day. It crossed 600 cases a day on March 10.

Chennai, along with Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur, continued to account for a major chunk of the fresh cases.

Around 60% of the fresh cases came from these districts, with Chennai clocking in 294 cases, followed by 63 cases in Chengalpattu and 58 in Coimbatore.

There were 42 cases in Tiruvallur. Thanjavur recorded a small rise in new infections after 44 persons tested positive. While Tiruppur recorded 33 cases, there were 27 cases in Kancheepuram and 22 in Erode.

The number of districts that reported fewer than 10 cases dropped to 19 on Sunday, while Kallakurichi had no new cases of COVID-19. The fresh cases took the overall tally to 8,59,726.

A total of 67,087 persons were tested in the last 24 hours. The State tested 67,269 samples. The total sample count stood at 1,82,84,550.

Active cases

Of the 4,870 active cases, Chennai accounted for 1,979. A total of 547 persons were discharged and four more persons succumbed to the infection.

Till date, a total of 8,42,309 persons have been discharged and 12,547 persons have died in the State.

While Chengalpattu recorded three deaths, Chennai reported one death.

This included a 63-year-old man from Chengalpattu who had diabetes, systemic hypertension and coronary artery disease. He died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on March 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.