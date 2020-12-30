New committee inducted at St. John Ambulance Chennai West Centre

CHENNAI

30 December 2020 01:35 IST

Members of the new committee at the St. John Ambulance Chennai West Centre were inducted recently at a function in the city.

Justice S. Jagadeesan, retired judge of the Madras High Court and chairman of St. John’s Ambulance, Tamil Nadu State Centre, said first aid training was a fundamental life skill that would help save lives during medical emergencies.

The centres offering such first aid training courses should ensure quality training was provided through certified instructors.

Advertising

Advertising

Madras High Court Justice S. Vimala said she was interested in pursuing first aid training and suggested that members of the legal fraternity, too, give importance to this basic skill.

Elaborating on the objectives of the centre, Sowmya Muralikumaran, its secretary and consultant general physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, said the organisation was committed to extending services to homes for the children and elderly, and schools.