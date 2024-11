Commodore J. Suresh has assumed charge as Commandant of Embarkation Headquarters, Chennai, on Monday, according to the Ministry of Defence. Commodore Suresh took over from Commodore J. Gurumani. Commodore Suresh comes with extensive experience in troop movement, strategic operations and logistics, the Ministry said. From challenging military operations to coordinated important logistical functions, Commodore Suresh has overseen significant events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.