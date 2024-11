Commodore J. Suresh has assumed charge as Commandant of Embarkation Headquarters, Chennai, on Monday, according to the Ministry of Defence. Commodore Suresh took over from Commodore J. Gurumani. Commodore Suresh comes with extensive experience in troop movement, strategic operations and logistics, the Ministry said. From challenging military operations to coordinated important logistical functions, Commodore Suresh has overseen significant events.