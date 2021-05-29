New command at Avadi IAF station

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 23:29 IST

Air Commodore S. Sivakumar has taken over the Command of Air force Station, Avadi on May 24. A 1990 batch officer, he has held various positions at senior levels including Chief Administrative Officer at Air Force Station, Bidar and Command Works Officer at South Western Air Command. He was also Chief Personnel Staff Officer at Headquarters Western Air Command, New Delhi.

