Air Commodore S. Sivakumar has taken over the Command of Air force Station, Avadi on May 24. A 1990 batch officer, he has held various positions at senior levels including Chief Administrative Officer at Air Force Station, Bidar and Command Works Officer at South Western Air Command. He was also Chief Personnel Staff Officer at Headquarters Western Air Command, New Delhi.
New command at Avadi IAF station
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
May 29, 2021 23:29 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
May 29, 2021 23:29 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 29, 2021 11:30:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-command-at-avadi-iaf-station/article34679123.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story