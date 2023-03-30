New Command and Control Centre with a video wall commissioned for TN Prison Department

March 30, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - CHENNAI

A new command and control centre has been established at the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Prison Department at Egmore in Chennai. The centre, which has a video wall, started functioning on Tuesday.

The centre has been set up at a cost of ₹49.5 lakh.

Director-General of Police (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari said the video wall could display live feeds from all the CCTV cameras available at all the central prisons and special prisons for women to enhance security, monitor the movement of prisoners and the work of the prison staff . The live video streams of the recently acquired body-worn cameras have also been integrated into the video wall, Mr. Pujari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video wall comprises nine 55 inch display screens and is operational round the clock. High-end video analytics and artificial intelligence have been embedded in the software which controls the video wall. The system is capable of generating alerts on matters of interest, said A. Murugesan, Deputy Inspector-General, Prisons.

A dedicated team of prison officials will be available at the centre to watch the video wall round the clock in three shifts, with each shift handled by two officers . The CCC will function under a technical inspector who will be assisted by a tech sub-inspector.

The centre would enable the senior officers at the prison headquarters to view the live feed from the prisons and make appropriate and immediate decisions, Mr. Pujari said.