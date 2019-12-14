New College students protest

Students of New College staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Friday. The students squatted inside the college premises and raised slogans demanding its withdrawal.
The students said it would make them secondary citizens if they were unable to establish that their ancestors were from the country. Students from both the first shift and the second shift participated in the protests.
A student who was eligible to vote in the 2019 elections was denied the opportunity, as he did not figure in the voter’s list. “I applied thrice, but my name was not included. I believe the Bill could leave people like me out permanently,” he said.
