Chennai

New College students protest

more-in

Students of New College staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Friday. The students squatted inside the college premises and raised slogans demanding its withdrawal.

The students said it would make them secondary citizens if they were unable to establish that their ancestors were from the country. Students from both the first shift and the second shift participated in the protests.

A student who was eligible to vote in the 2019 elections was denied the opportunity, as he did not figure in the voter’s list. “I applied thrice, but my name was not included. I believe the Bill could leave people like me out permanently,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 2:12:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-college-students-hold-protest-against-cab/article30301409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY