New collection pit on Flowers Road to prevent drainage overflow

20 February 2021 19:14 IST

Drainage overflow in and around Flower Road in Purasawalkam should hopefully be a thing of the past.

Chennai Metrowater has started constructing an additional collection pit at the triangular roundtana of Dr. Alagappa Chetty Road and Flowers Road. The sewage collection pit, which will be around 12 feet deep, would help prevent overflow of drainage from the manholes on to Flowers Road, especially during monsoon.

Flowers Road is separated from other key stretches such as Ormes Road, Dr. Alagappa Chetty Road, Barnaby Road, Flower’s Road and Millers Road by a small triangular roundtana at the intersection.

“Wrong-way driving and drainage overflows from manholes were long-standing problems for many years,” says S. Venkat, a motorist from Kilpauk.

Drainage overflow from manholes on Flowers’ Street especially in front of the multi-storey apartment complex has been a long-standing issue in the neighbourhood. Chennai Metrowater would declog the drains whenever complaints were received. But, the problem has to do with the decades-old narrow drainage pipelines that have limited capacity to discharge drainage water of a congested neighbourhood. As a result, the drain on the stretch gets clogged often.

“The entire work on the additional collection pit will be completed in a month,” says a Chennai Metrowater official.