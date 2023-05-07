New classrooms inaugurated in Ambattur Municipal High School

May 07, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Thousands Lights legislator Ezhilan Naganathan inaugurated four classrooms at the Ambattur Municipal High School, constructed with financial support of Round Table India, a press release said.

The release said the Y.R.G. Care Foundation jointly with Round Table India Trust, constructed the classrooms at a cost of ₹50 lakh to benefit 200 students annually.

The club also renovated the toilets for staff and students, donated an interactive 65-inch smart board, and science lab equipment, the release added.

