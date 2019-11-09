New Chief Justice of Madras HC to take charge on Monday

Governor Banwarilal Purohit is slated to administer the oath of office to the new Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony would be followed by a formal welcome by Advocate General Vijay Narayan at the High Court campus.

Born on January 1, 1959, Chief Justice Sahi had graduated in law in 1985 and commenced his practice at the Allahabad High Court on civil and constitutional law.

He had been a counsel for many educational institutions including the Allahabad Agricultural Institute and MRI Institute of Mehta Research Institute of Mathematical Physics.

Mr. Sahi was elevated as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on September 24, 2004, and became a permanent judge of that court on August 18, 2005.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Patna High Court on November 17, 2018, and had been now transferred to the Madras High Court after a year.

The Chief Justice will be having a tenure of a little more than a year in the Madras High Court as he was due to retire from service on December 31, 2020.