Subashree Anantkrishnan. Photo: Special arrangement

Chennai

08 July 2021 01:13 IST

Subashree Anantkrishnan, IRS, has taken charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. She belongs to the 1987 batch of the Indian Revenue Service.

According to a statement, she has worked in various offices of the Income Tax Department at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Bengaluru in various capacities.

Advertising

Advertising