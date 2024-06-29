New Chairman-MD of UIIC assumes office

Bhupesh Sushil Rahul has assumed office as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of United India Insurance Company (UIIC) Limited, a public sector general insurance firm.

Under his leadership, the company targets an 18% growth to achieve a premium of ₹23,456 crore this fiscal year, focusing on digital expansion, customer satisfaction, and profitability, said a press release.

With a career spanning over three decades in the insurance sector, Mr. Rahul has pioneered initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme. His vision includes introducing innovative products and leveraging technology to ensure insurance accessibility across urban and rural India, aligning with the national goal of ‘Insurance for all by 2047’, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.