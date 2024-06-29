GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Chairman-MD of UIIC assumes office

Published - June 29, 2024 12:49 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Bhupesh Sushil Rahul has assumed office as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of United India Insurance Company (UIIC) Limited, a public sector general insurance firm.

Under his leadership, the company targets an 18% growth to achieve a premium of ₹23,456 crore this fiscal year, focusing on digital expansion, customer satisfaction, and profitability, said a press release.

With a career spanning over three decades in the insurance sector, Mr. Rahul has pioneered initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme. His vision includes introducing innovative products and leveraging technology to ensure insurance accessibility across urban and rural India, aligning with the national goal of ‘Insurance for all by 2047’, the release said.

