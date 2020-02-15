New centralised kitchen soon for Chennai’s school breakfast scheme

Nurturing children is equivalent to nurturing the future of our nation, and healthy children develop better learning and understanding abilities, said Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

The Governor was speaking at the bhoomi puja of Akshaya Patra Foundation’s new centralised kitchen at Mackey’s garden,Greams Road for the Kaalai Unnavu Thittam. Under the scheme, Akshaya Patra Foundation and the Greater Chennai Corporation have joined hands to provide free, nutritious breakfast for students in corporation schools in the city.

“The first meal of the day is crucial in meeting the nutritional requirements of the students and children who consume a healthy breakfast show signs of improved cognitive and academic outcomes. We have always believed in serving underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu and using this opportunity, the Raj Bhavan has sanctioned ₹5 crore and signed an MoU with the Foundation to expand the breakfast scheme for students,” Mr Purohit said.

The Kalai Unavu Thittam scheme was inaugurated last year and nearly 5,000 children from Corporation schools are currently being provided with free breakfast prepared at the first centralised kitchen in Thiruvanmiyur.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the government was keen on expanding the scheme to cover more schools across the city. “To ensure that more students in Corporation schools are benefited, the Corporation has leased land for two kitchens at Greams Road and Perambur Barracks Road. We thank the Governor for granting funds for the same,” he said.

The kitchen at Greams Road will have the capacity to prepare meals for 12,000 children and the kitchen at Perambur Barracks will have the capacity to feed 15,000 children.

Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra, said they were working towards ensuring children had access to nutritious and tasty food. “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this initiative will play a crucial role in our campaign against classroom hunger. We hope that it will also improve their concentration levels,” he said.