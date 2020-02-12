New businesses welcome in Natrampalli region: Sivanarul

Businessmen are welcome to start new business in Natrampalli region, said Tirupattur District Collector M.P. Sivanarul on Wednesday, at a district exporters outreach programme held at Ambur Trade Centre.

He assured the gathering of businessmen, from Ambur region, that infrastructure facilities would be extended to them.

Mr. Sivanarul said that industries and business houses have provided job opportunities to women.

“I was informed that the agarbatti industriy is making records here and the Council of Exporters should extend support to the exporters from this region,” he said.

Inviting international business collaborations, he said the district administration would extend all possible help and guidance for new ventures. At the same time, he cautioned against some industries letting out untreated industrial waste. They should act responsibly and desist from such activities for the sake of environment, he said.

Council for Leather Exports (CLE) chairman P.R. Aqeel Ahmed said that Vellore district accounts for 36.5% of leather exports in the country. To expand the industry further, hurdles of acquiring land should be addressed in the State, he said. He cited examples of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal governments, whose help to exporters, he said, had resulted in emergence of more industries.

M. Israr Ahmed, Regional chairman (south), CLE, said, “to remediate difficulty in getting loans, changes in banking rules for extending loans and advances must be considered. Procuring skilled workers is another hurdle industries face,” he said.

K. Suganya, Deputy Director, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Chennai, and N. Shafeeq Ahmed, president, South India Shoe Manufacturers Association, spoke on the occasion.