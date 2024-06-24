GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New bus stop raises residents’ hackles

Residents of Satyam Apartment in RA Puram are demanding the removal of a new bus stop, citing traffic and safety concerns

Published - June 24, 2024 10:17 am IST

Rajalakshmi V.
The new bus stop at R.A.Puram 2nd Main Road 

The new bus stop at R.A.Puram 2nd Main Road  | Photo Credit: Rajalakshmi V

In R.A. Puram, residents of Satyam Apartment on Second Main Road in Govindasamy Nagar have an “unwelcome neighbour”. Without mincing their words, these residents have expressed their disappointment to those who ushered in this neighbour. This neighbour, around whom this controversy swirls, is silent and seems likely to stay on.

The neighbour in question is a bus stop installed next to the apartment. The residents’ complaint is that it is located only a few meters from the junction. They point out the old bus stop was more convenient for everyone.

The new bus stop is expected to cause traffic problems because it is too close to the junction. Residents want the officials concerned to dispense with the new bus stop and make the old one operational once again. The plea factors in the location of two major hospitals nearby.

“This bus stop was a shock to us. The old stop was much better and allowed people to move around easily, even when buses stopped to pick up passengers. This new stop will definitely cause traffic because there’s not enough space between the barrier and the bus stop near the signal. Another issue is the location of a transformer nearby, which often bursts during heavy rain and could harm passengers or people seeking shelter at the bus stop. It would be better if they removed this stop and used the old one instead,” a resident says. Residents have filed a written complaint with the traffic police seeking their intervention.

Installation of a bus stop on this road rests with Greater Chennai Corporation. The action is taken in consultation with MTC.

