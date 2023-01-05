New bus bays on Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur ready

January 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VELLORE

New swanky bus bays on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts will become operational before January 15. Final toucher are being given to the facilities.

The project got its nod way back in 2012. At present, inter-district travellers have to wait in the open on the highway to board buses including those operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

During monsoon, commuters have to wait at nearby petty shops and trees. Such unregulated bus stops also result in accidents especially during night when commuters run across the stretch. “The entire work including bus routes, timings and other facilities will be completed before Pongal. Buses will pick up and drop commuters from the service lane on the highway,” a NHAI official told The Hindu.

As per plan, 15 bus bays are being built on the service lane of the highway between Krishnagiri and Walajapet (Ranipet district), a distance of 148 km, to provide permanent shelters for commuters. The facility is part of the six-lane widening work of the highway that was signed by L&T in 2012 at a cost of ₹1,250 crore

Walajah, Arcot, Puttuthakku near Ratnagiri, Perumugai and Sathuvachari (both Vellore), Ambur, Natrampalli and Bargur are among 15 spots on the highway that will get new bus bays and shelters. Each bus bay has been built on 0.25 hectares of land, mostly farmlands. On an average, at least 20 commuters can be accommodated in each bus bay. LED lighting facilities, digital bus timing and route charts and kiosks are other features in the bay.

Alongside the work for bus bays, the highway is also being given a facelift, especially its carriageway, with fresh coat of bitumen as the stretch has also been badly damaged due to the rain during last monsoon. As per norms, regular maintenance, including patchwork, should be done twice a year and complete makeover once in two years.