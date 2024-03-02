GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New buildings for three hospitals

March 02, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has announced additional buildings and facilities for the government hospitals in Sivakasi and Denkanikottai, and Chidambaram Government Medical College Hospital.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said a six-storey building would be constructed at Sivakasi GH at a cost of ₹28.80 crore with equipment worth ₹3.75 crore. The building would include emergency services, a special maternal and child health unit and upgraded operation theatres.

At Denkanikottai GH in Krishnagiri district, the Minister said, a new building to house the intensive care unit would be constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore. A building for a 50-bed intensive care unit would be constructed at Chidambaram Government Medical College Hospital in Cuddalore district at a cost of ₹18 crore, he said.

