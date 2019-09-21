New building for Chetpet police at last

Every monsoon, the policemen at Chetpet police station (G7) on M.C. Nicholas Road would be on double duty. For, the derelict police station, which used to be a government hospital earlier, would get flooded. Apart from their daily routine, the policemen had to pump out rainwater from the station, which is under the maintenance of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The years-long monsoon ordeal is expected to come to an end as the police station is all set to move to its own building on Mayor Ramanathan Salai (formerly known as Spur Tank Road). The three-storeyed building, being constructed by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC) is nearing completion. “More than 90% of the construction, including painting and flooring works, is complete. The new building is also equipped with a modern rainwater harvesting system. TNPHC is awaiting additional funds to lay parking tiles, following which the construction will be complete,” say police sources.

The new building will house the Law and Order (L&O) and Crime wings on the ground floor.

The police station has a spacious waiting hall, office room, separate cabin for inspectors, records room, strong room to store arms and ammunition, lock ups and rest rooms.

The first and second floors will accommodate the traffic wing and also the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police. At present, the traffic wing functions from Kilpauk police station on the Poonamallee High Road.

Separate rooms for policemen to rest are also being built. CCTV cameras and rooftop solar panels solar will be installed soon. “We are hopeful that we will move to the new building before the northeast monsoon sets in,” says a policeman.

The Chetpet police station was formed in 1971 after bifurcating from Egmore police station.