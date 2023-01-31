New bridge to come up in Chennai’s Kilpauk, foundation stone laid

January 31, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

A foundation stone for the construction of a new bridge at the junction of Aspiran Garden 2nd Street and Kilpauk Garden Street was laid by P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and Dayanidhi Maran, MP, Central Chennai, on Monday.

The new bridge falls under ward 98 of the Anna Nagar zone, and will cost ₹6.20 crore. It will replace an older, narrow and low-level bridge. The new bridge will be 17.6 metres long and 11.5 metres wide, including a 1.5 metre footpath on both sides.

Also present on the occasion were Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Deputy Commissioner (Works) M.S. Prashanth and other Corporation officials.