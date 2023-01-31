ADVERTISEMENT

New bridge to come up in Chennai’s Kilpauk, foundation stone laid

January 31, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The bridge is to come up at the junction of Aspiran Garden 2nd Street and Kilpauk Garden Street, replacing an older facility

The Hindu Bureau

HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and and Dayanidhi Maran, MP, Central Chennai laid the foundation stone. Also seen are Chennai Mayor R. Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A foundation stone for the construction of a new bridge at the junction of Aspiran Garden 2nd Street and Kilpauk Garden Street was laid by P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and Dayanidhi Maran, MP, Central Chennai, on Monday.

The new bridge falls under ward 98 of the Anna Nagar zone, and will cost ₹6.20 crore. It will replace an older, narrow and low-level bridge. The new bridge will be 17.6 metres long and 11.5 metres wide, including a 1.5 metre footpath on both sides.

Also present on the occasion were Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Deputy Commissioner (Works) M.S. Prashanth and other Corporation officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US